New bill would expand Pennsylvania’s distracted driving law

Experts say distractions on the roads are endless these days, especially when it comes to cell phones, so a new law would crack down on what you can and can’t do with them while driving.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta has more on the legislation -- through 7 a.m. on 11 Morning News.

Senate Bill 37, if signed, would go beyond existing state law prohibiting texting while driving by also prohibiting most uses of an interactive mobile device, with a few exceptions.

It does allow you to use your phone to notify first responders in emergencies, and it does not apply to devices being used solely for navigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group