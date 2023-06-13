New Cam Sutton? Patrick Peterson could fill his role in 2023

PITTSBURGH — Patrick Peterson came to Pittsburgh with the idea that he would play everywhere. He threw out the idea the very first time he talked to Mike Tomlin about playing for the Steelers. Then, at his first press conference, it was the very thing he harped on so much.

While he has only played on the outside for most of his career, Peterson wants to play in the slot, in safety-like situations, and play on the outside altogether. Does that sound familiar? Sure, it’s the exact same role that Sutton played. Right out of the gate, it seems that is going to happen.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group