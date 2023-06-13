Local

New Cam Sutton? Patrick Peterson could fill his role in 2023

By Nick Farabaugh

Patrick Peterson New Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson meets with reporters at the NFL football team's practice facility in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 16, 2023. The Steelers signed the eight-time Pro Bowler to a two-year deal to give their secondary an experienced voice heading into 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Patrick Peterson came to Pittsburgh with the idea that he would play everywhere. He threw out the idea the very first time he talked to Mike Tomlin about playing for the Steelers. Then, at his first press conference, it was the very thing he harped on so much.

While he has only played on the outside for most of his career, Peterson wants to play in the slot, in safety-like situations, and play on the outside altogether. Does that sound familiar? Sure, it’s the exact same role that Sutton played. Right out of the gate, it seems that is going to happen.

