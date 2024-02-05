Local

New Castle candy store closing its doors after nearly 80 years

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

WPXI - Lawrence County map Lawrence County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A popular candy store in Lawrence County announced it will close its doors after 79 years in business.

Jameson’s Candy, who has been serving homemade candy in New Castle since 1945, said that they will close sometime this summer, but an exact date has not yet been announced.

According to a Facebook post, the business will be in production and open for Easter this year.

