New Castle man accused of trying to kidnap girl from Lawrence Co. Fair

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A New Castle man is accused of trying to kidnap a girl at the Lawrence County Fair over the weekend.

Court documents allege Matthew Fehling tried to grab her after she wouldn’t let him take her photo. He’s now facing attempted kidnapping and harassment charges.

