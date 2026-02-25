New Castle police ask for help identifying suspects in hit and run, vehicle theft

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects.

Police say a vehicle crash happened in the 400 block of Neshannock Avenue around 7 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Two men reportedly fled the scene of the crash on foot and stole a vehicle from a nearby home. The stolen vehicle was later found on New Castle’s north hill.

Police shared surveillance video they say shows the two suspects shortly after they left the stolen vehicle. You can watch that video below.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact New Castle police.

