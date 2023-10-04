New Castle police looking for missing 68-year-old man

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle City Police Department is asking for the public’s help while they search for a missing man.

According to police, Chris Santangelo, 68, was reported missing on Monday.

Santangelo is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with a thin build and salt and pepper hair. He may be wearing glasses.

He could be driving a maroon 2000 Buick Lasabre with a dent in the front fender.

Police say Santangelo has medical and mental health issues.

Anyone who knows where Santangelo is should contact the New Castle City Police Department at 724-656-9300 or make a tip online.

