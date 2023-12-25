Local

New Castle police officers visit local nursing homes, give holiday gifts to residents

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

New Castle police officers visit local nursing homes, give holiday gifts to residents

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle Police Department made the holidays brighter for residents at two local nursing homes.

The department said they went to Haven and Golden Hill nursing homes on Friday.

Officers visited the residents, gave them gift bags and took pictures.

The visit was organized by Sgt. Sheila Panella who is retiring this year and organized similar festive events over the years.

Dollar General on Liberty Street made donations to help the officers.

