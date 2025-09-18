New charges filed against people accused of moving Beaver County girl to Ohio

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The case against two people facing charges after a teen girl was reported missing in Beaver County and found across state lines is receiving new attention.

A 17-year-old girl was reported missing out of New Sewickley Township in Beaver County on May 30. She was found safe the next day at a suspect’s house in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Johnathan Crowe, 25, of Mansfield, Ohio and Ashlynn Rae Quaintance, 19, of Bucyrus, Ohio, were charged with human trafficking by Ohio prosecutors.

Those charges have since been dropped.

“So ultimately, the Ohio prosecutors decided there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue the case,” said Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible.

Bible said he sat down with the New Sewickley Police Department and decided not to let the case go. New charges were filed against Crowe and Quaintance in Beaver County.

“We want to make sure that we send a clear message: that we’re going to protect our juveniles. We are going to fight for them. We’re going to advocate for them. We have all the support in the world from the New Sewickley police.” Bible said. “Collectively, we just decided that was the right thing to do.”

Currently, Crowe and Quaintance both face charges of concealment of whereabouts of a child, lurig a child into a motor vehicle and conspiracy.

“We haven’t ruled out filing human-trafficking. There’s been some recent developments, some new evidence that came to light over the last couple weeks that we’re taking a look at,” Bible said.

He added that charges of kidnapping, denying custodial rights and taking a juvenile across state lines could also be filed, depending on what new evidence reveals.

Currently, Crowe has a trial scheduled for January and Quaintance has a preliminary hearing scheduled for November.

