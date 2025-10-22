New downtown home for CooksonPeirce, ups space by one-third

PITTSBURGH — After two decades at 555 Grant Street, CooksonPeirce is moving its headquarters office across downtown Pittsburgh to 11 Stanwix, CEO Cory Krebs confirmed Monday afternoon.

CooksonPeirce, one of Pittsburgh’s largest independent money management firms, is taking a 10-year lease for 10,000 square feet, about a 33% increase over its present space.

“We were very impressed with the building, the view, the lobby and the outdoor space,” Krebs said. “The amenities were superior and, ultimately, we’re going to be able to build out space that most directly fits our needs.”

