New East End restaurant Palm Palm sets July opening date

Palm Palm, a new restaurant in the East End is now set to open its doors on July 6.

The restaurant is backed by a team of two partners, Herky and Lisa Pollock and Edwin and Amanda Smith, who also operate the Downtown restaurant Ritual House. When Palm Palm was first announced at the end of last year, the plan was for an even blend of inspiration from Palm Springs and Palm Beach and a spring opening, but Herky Pollock said that after announcing, the concept feedback led to the team to lean more towards one of the inspiration sources.

“The public had a resounding feedback and leaned heavily into the Palm Springs component of Palm Palm, so my wife Lisa and I literally redesigned many aspects of Palm Palm to lean much more heavily into Palm Springs,” Herky Pollock said. “We’ve made drastic changes over the last 60 days that has truly changed the way Palm Palm was going to look and we feel far more comfortable now with that outcome than we ever thought could be realized.”

