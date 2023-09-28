‘A new Era’: Heinz introduces ‘Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch’ sauce inspired by Taylor Swift

Do you like ketchup? Do you like what looks to be seemingly ranch?

Heinz announced they’re entering a new Era for a limited time in honor of Traylor (Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift).

The 12-time Grammy winner spent her time off after the first leg of The Eras Tour to attend the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

In a viral photo on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, Swift was seen in Kelce’s family suite at Arrowhead stadium with a plate containing a piece of chicken with “ketchup and seemingly ranch.”

In response, Heinz, Arrowhead Stadium’s official supplier of ketchup and ranch, said they’ll be releasing 100 bottles (because Swift’s lucky number 13 and Kelce’s number 87 equals 100) of the Limited-Edition ‘Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch’ sauce, the TODAY Show reported.

The TODAY Show also reported that the sauce will be going into production ASAP and that fans can follow Heinz on Instagram for more on how to get it.

Swift is also expected to be at the Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, according to reports. That game will be broadcast on Channel 11 for Sunday Night Football.

