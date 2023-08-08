New Fayette County Jail will open for tours in August, here’s how to sign up

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The new Fayette County Jail in Uniontown will open for tours later this month.

Anyone interested can register for a tour, but spaces are limited.

From Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, two tours will be held daily, one at 4 p.m. and one at 5 p.m.

Security screenings will be required for each guest on the tour before entry. No phones or cameras are allowed inside.

Each guest must also have a valid ID.

To register, email kmoore@fayettepa.org or call 724-430-1200 ext. 1611.

