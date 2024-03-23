New Heinz History Center exhibit highlights stories of western Pennsylvania women

PITTSBURGH — A new exhibit highlighting the impact western Pennsylvania women have had on Pittsburgh and the world opened Saturday at the Heinz History Center.

The 9,000-square-foot exhibit called A Woman’s Place: How Women Shaped Pittsburgh takes visitors through women’s history from the early 1800s to the modern day, showing how women have made the world a better place. It showcases the stories of entrepreneurs, athletes, inventors, barrier-breakers, and more through artifacts, immersive experiences and archival images.

Some of the artifacts featured include a bag carried around the world by journalist Nellie Bly, the inauguration dress worn by Sophie Masloff — Pittsburgh’s only female mayor — and Suzie McConnell Serio’s WNBA jersey.

The exhibit will remain open until early October. Throughout its run, the Heinz History Center will host special programs in conjunction with the exhibit. Click here to see all upcoming events at the museum.

