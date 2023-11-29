Local

New JLL report reveals average office space shrink downtown

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — It has been an ongoing and persistent trend that companies are cutting back on the amount of office space they need downtown, as well as elsewhere.

Now, a new report by JLL charts just how much.

According to JLL’s Pittsburgh Central Business District Market Overview for the third quarter, the average Central Business District office tenant decreased the size of its office footprint by 19.3%, based on leases since 2020, in which the Covid-19 pandemic started.

That shrunk the prior average lease of a little more than 19,000 square feet to a little more than 15,300 square feet.

