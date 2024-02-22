New Kensington-based business donates 1,000 pounds of food to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

PITTSBURGH — Polyconcept North America’s New Kensington office donated 1,000 pounds of food to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Thursday.

PCNA is a market leader in the promotional products industry known for their eco-conscious and sustainable product assortment, the company said.

“Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s mission is to leverage the power of community to address hunger at its root causes. That means that we can’t do what we do, we can’t get food onto people’s plates without dedicated groups like PCNA, who not only effectively mobilized their employees to donate such an extraordinary abundance of food but did so in such a creative way,” Community Fundraising Coordinator at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Steve Farrell said.

“At PCNA, we’re passionate about supporting our communities,” Chief Revenue Officer at PCNA, Holly Brown, said.

The company donated 1,000 pounds of perishable food to the food bank. They’re also hosting a week-long food drive at their office in New Kensington.

