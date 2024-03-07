New online poll says most Americans who supported President Biden oppose sending weapons to Israel

PITTSBURGH — According to an online poll, which was commissioned by the Center for Economic and Policy Research and YouGov, a majority of Americans who backed President Joe Biden in 2020 oppose weapon shipments to Israel.

Fifty-two percent of all Americans want to halt arms shipments to Israel until it ends its military offense in the Gaza strip, that number jumps to 62% when looking at Biden supporters, meaning Americans who have voted for him in the past.

On Thursday, ahead of the president’s State of the Union Address, many voters are waiting to hear what he plans to do next.

“This is on the United States,” said Benjamin Case.

Benjamin Case is a Jewish resident, sociologist here in Pittsburgh who has been outspoken about the conflict in Gaza.

“President Biden can pick up the phone and stop this if he even suggests the US could cut off military funding, cut off aid to Israel,” Case explained.

In the fall, he penned a letter to Biden asking for a cease-fire, and most recently he published an article to educate the public about the amount of Palestinian casualties. To date, the Gaza death toll now exceeds 30,000 people, and many of Gaza’s two million residents have been displaced.

“There’s a lot of things that are complicated about this conflict and there are some things that are very simple people are dying every day children are dying every day,” Case said.

Foreign policy along with the economy, immigration, abortion, and democracy are also key voting issues as the president works to gain supporters.

According to a recent poll by the New York Times, 57% of Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

The president is expected to release new details about his emergency military effort to establish ports on Gaza’s coast during Thursday’s State of the Union, but will this be enough to sway voters?

“It’s not enough it’s President Biden and the Democratic party trying to placate some of their constituents,” Case said.

