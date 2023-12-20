New parking facility opens at Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new parking facility at Pittsburgh International Airport may make your holiday travel plans a little easier.

Fast Park & Relax opened at the airport Wednesday after it broke ground earlier this year.

The facility covers 29 acres and will add more than 2,000 parking spaces for travelers. They also have a free car-to-terminal shuttle service and luggage assistance.

“We’re excited to enter the bustling Pittsburgh market and have been working with local crews and partners to get this facility opened in time for peak holiday travel,” shares Fast Park President Rob Chavez. “Parking capacity is strained at airports across the country, and the airports undertaking large capital improvements like PIT often feel the added chaos. Our brand-new facility has ample space for the holiday crunch. We’re hoping PIT travelers come see what Fast Park is all about, and the second day of their stay will be on us.”

The facility will still be receiving some final touches in the coming months, the company said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group