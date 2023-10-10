New ‘Phantom Hacker’ scam targets financial accounts of senior citizens

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania officials warn there is a new scam targeting senior citizens across the nation.

Treasurer Stacy Garrity says the scam is called the “Phantom Hacker” and it involves convincing victims their financial accounts have been hacked.

Garrity wants people to be constantly on guard against scammers.

“I urge everyone to be extremely cautious when receiving unsolicited texts, phone calls, or emails which could lead scammers straight to your bank account – and to think twice before providing any personal information. If you are at all suspicious that someone may be trying to scam you, call your financial institution directly.”

The Phantom Hacker scheme has three phases, according to the FBI. In phase one, they pose as a tech support representative and convince the victim to download a piece of software. In phase two, they call pretending to be from the victim’s bank or another financial institution. In the final phase, they claim to be an employee of a federal agency.

The goal of the scam is to convince people to move their money into an “alias” account, where the scammers can steal it. The scam can include emails, texts, phone calls and even letters sent in the mail.

The FBI got 19,000 complaints for tech support scams between January and June of this year, with more than $542 million lost. Half of the victims were over 60 years old.

