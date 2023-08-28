New Pitt chancellor shares her potential on-campus stadium thoughts

OAKLAND. Pa. — Victory Heights is the major ongoing, on-campus construction project in Oakland right now, at least when it comes to Pitt athletics, but there is one project that many follow with fervent interest.

The idea of a 35,000-45,000-seat on-campus stadium somewhere in Oakland has been discussed at great length, and in an interview with the Tribune-Review’s Bill Schackner, new Pitt chancellor Joan Gabel said that she isn’t ready to fully assess the idea of an on-campus stadium considering her recent hiring.

But Gabel did tell Schackner that anything is possible.

“It’s a big change to bring that kind of traffic to a new location, whether it’s on campus or somewhere else in the city,” Gabel told Schackner. “But I am absolutely open to the exploration and to the evaluation.

“I think we’re due for master planning. And so, it’s probably time to certainly include that in the questions we would ask ourselves about the future of campus.”

