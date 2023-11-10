New plan proposes moving Downtown Pittsburgh sub-station

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council will likely approve a new proposal to move the Downtown police sub-station from Liberty Avenue to Wood Street. Officials told Channel 11 News the new space will provide new opportunities

“Everyone has a place within this building, and I think it’s a good opportunity,” said Bobby Wilson, who represents the district.

The new building will have three floors: one for equipment, the other for officers, and the main floor for outreach and meeting space, something the old building could accommodate.

“Whenever you create an environment like a sub-station that has expanded space, the increased amount of square footage in these meeting rooms will only enhance communication,” Wilson said.

The additional space will come at an extra cost the new 5-year agreement with PNC financial services which owns the building will total come with w price tag of $590,150. Money well spent according to Councilman Bobby Wilson.

“It’s just a better property too, I am looking forward to the tour,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the new address for the police sub-station is more prominent and centrally situated. But it is unclear if more officers will be stationed at this location, something Downtown workers want to see after a series of violent crimes in Downtown Pittsburgh.

According to the new police portal in the past 30 days, there have been more than 16 reports of violent crime including robbery and assault.

“There is not enough policing in the city right now and [police] really need help,” said Charles Thomas, a Downtown security guard.

The new measure could come before the council as early as next week and if approved the sub-station will open in January.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group