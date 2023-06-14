New plan suggests adding GetGo location in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — With two gas stations, a Sunoco and a Marathon, already located at the corner of Frankstown Avenue and Washington Boulevard in Homewood, a new plan is suggesting adding a GetGo to the mix.

The owner of Hook Fish & Chicken says he will have to move to make way for the new gas station.

Despite some concerns about businesses hours, traffic, and the future of small businesses in the area, residents we spoke with feel like they are getting the best of both worlds.

“Because a lot of families rely on this location, I scrambled around, and I was lucky to find that spot next door,” said Mahmoud Alrifai, who owns Hook Fish & Chicken.

The restaurant will move next-door. Residents say it’s a fresh start, with food, jobs, and new business.

“The community can come and actually get some fresh produce and groceries that they need because there is no grocery store here in the community,” said Pamela Parks.

“This was the original site of the Fish & Hook moving into a bigger building is excellent, and for the GetGo to be here absolutely it will benefit the community,” said Marvin Coburn.

There was no public testimony during Tuesday’s city planning meeting. It was announced that commissioners will vote on June 27.

