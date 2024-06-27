Local

New Primanti Bros. golf club honors Neal Shipley

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Primanti Primanti Bros.

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Primanti Bros. Restaurant is honoring Pittsburgh-born golfer Neal Shipley with a personalized club.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 former Central Catholic golfers will play in the Masters

The club — created to Shipley’s specifications with the help of the golf team staff at The Ohio State University, where he played — is a sand wedge emblazoned with laser-etched and painted French Fries and a Primanti Bros. logo on the back of the club head.

“It’s taken us more than 90 years to achieve our Almost Famous status in Pittsburgh,” said Adam Golomb, CEO of Primanti Bros. “We think Neal might have the chops to move a little faster – and while we can’t get him a sandwich this week – there’s still no better way to celebrate that with fries on a sand wedge.”

A video of the french fry-topped sand wedge can be found here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • LATEST: Thousands without power after storms bring ‘potential’ tornadoes to western Pennsylvania
  • PHOTOS: Severe storms cause damage throughout western Pennsylvania
  • Driver picking up body from Shadyside nursing home takes patient who was still alive
  • VIDEO: Investors hope to save former Western Penitentiary after state announces plans to demolish it
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read