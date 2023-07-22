New report says homicide rate in Pittsburgh has dropped since last year

PITTSBURGH — A new report says the homicide rate in Pittsburgh has dropped since last year.

The information comes from a study done by the Council on Criminal Justice.

The report says the city’s homicide rate dropped just over 34% in the first half of 2023 compared, to the first half of 2022.

Researchers say other parts of the country are experiencing similar drops.

Homicides appeared to be at a peak during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to information provided by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, there have been 26 homicides in Pittsburgh this year so far. In 2022, they reported 71 homicides in the city over the course of the year.

