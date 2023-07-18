New robotics company moves into Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — The area that stretches from the Strip District to Lawrenceville is called “Robotics Row.”

The Robotics Factory is moving into the Tech Forge Building on 47th Street — right by other tech companies like Caterpillar Automation and Carnegie Robotics.

Company officials say The Robotics Factory will serve as the epicenter for innovation and commercial business growth for companies and startups — developing autonomous and robotic solutions.

The site is part of the region’s $63 million Build Back Better grant to increase the economic impact of the robotics economy.

Kevin Dowling, interim managing director, said Innovation Works will run The Robotics Factory.

“And we’ll be able to take companies from very early stage, and also creating them. And accelerating and scaling them as well,” he said.

