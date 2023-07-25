New Sewickley police asking for public’s help to find missing 12-year-old girl

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The New Sewickley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

Chasadee Yeager, 12, was last seen by her mother at around midnight on Tuesday, July 25 in New Sewickley Township.

Yeager is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to police, Yeager may be in the area of Beaver Falls.

Anyone with information on Yeager’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Sewickley Township Police Department at (724) 774-2473 or the Beaver County 911 Center at (724) 775-0881

