NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in New Sewickley are searching for a missing person.

There’s no word on the person’s identify, but police said they are looking in the area of the old Big Knob Elementary School on Fezell Road.

Police will be utilizing drones and K-9s to help in the search.

There is no threat to the public.

