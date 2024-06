NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The New Sewickley Township Police Department is looking for a man who they say stole from a local business.

Police said the theft happened on Sunday, June 16.

Anyone with information on the man or his vehicle are asked to call the New Sewickley Township Police Department at 724-774-2473.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group