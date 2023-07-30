New sports courts open in Elizabeth Township

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Athletes looking for a place to play can visit brand-new courts that opened in Elizabeth Township.

On Saturday, two basketball courts and three pickleball courts were made available to the public.

The courts are located at Mt. Vernon Fields at 119 Georgetown Place.

Elizabeth Township officials worked with local youth sports organizations and Olympus Energy to make the project happen.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group