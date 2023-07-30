Local

New sports courts open in Elizabeth Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

New sports courts open in Elizabeth Township Athletes looking for a place to play can visit brand-new courts that opened in Elizabeth Township. (Elizabeth Township/Elizabeth Township)

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Athletes looking for a place to play can visit brand-new courts that opened in Elizabeth Township.

On Saturday, two basketball courts and three pickleball courts were made available to the public.

The courts are located at Mt. Vernon Fields at 119 Georgetown Place.

Elizabeth Township officials worked with local youth sports organizations and Olympus Energy to make the project happen.

