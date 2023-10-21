Local

New Stanton Volunteer Fire Department collects coats for neighbors in need

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

New Stanton Volunteer Fire Department collects coats for neighbors in need

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

NEW STANTON, Pa. — The New Stanton Volunteer Fire Department collected coats for residents in need on Saturday.

Donations were taken at the fire station from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department is still collecting coats, sweatshirts, hats and gloves, and will hold another collection event next Saturday, Oct. 28.

Donated items will be given to people in need on Nov. 4.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dan Serafini accused of murdering his father-in-law
  • SKYLIGHTS 2023: Week 8 high school football final scores
  • 15-year-old fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Ingram
  • VIDEO: Driver fleeing police crashes into Wilkinsburg home
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read