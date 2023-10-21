New Stanton Volunteer Fire Department collects coats for neighbors in need

NEW STANTON, Pa. — The New Stanton Volunteer Fire Department collected coats for residents in need on Saturday.

Donations were taken at the fire station from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department is still collecting coats, sweatshirts, hats and gloves, and will hold another collection event next Saturday, Oct. 28.

Donated items will be given to people in need on Nov. 4.

