New Steelers offense does just enough to beat Bengals, 16-10

The changes made to the Pittsburgh Steelers offense did just enough, as the Black and Gold came into Cincinnati and used a stifling defensive performance, and a stronger but still inefficient offense to beat the shorthanded Cincinnati Bengals, 16-10.

The Steelers achieved their first 400-yard performance since 2020, and also out-gained their opponent for the first time this season, but despite driving the ball up and down the field against the Bengals, points were hard to come by.

The Steelers settled for Chris Boswell field goals of 41, 34 and 33 yards. They also punted from Cincinnati territory twice and Jaylen Warren fumbled from field goal range another time.

Najee Harris was the lone Steelers player to find pay dirt, and he did lots of the heavy lifting for the Steelers throughout the day. Harris ran in from 5 yards out to score on a long second-half Pittsburgh drive that was started when Trenton Thompson intercepted Jake Browning in the opposite red zone.

