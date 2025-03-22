Local

New store selling Steel City merchandise opens at Pittsburgh International Airport

By WPXI.com News Staff
Duquesne Supply Co. Duquesne Supply Co. at Pittsburgh International Airport (Pittsburgh International Airport/Pittsburgh International Airport)
A new store focused on selling Steel City-themed merchandise has opened at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The Duquesne Supply Co. is now open in the airside terminal, the airport announced on Friday.

The store highlights local culture by selling items with designs featuring Pittsburgh’s iconic bridges, pierogis and lots of black and gold.

Some items are provided by local brands like love, Pittsburgh, garbella, Soyil Candles and Spectrum Fudge.

Most Read