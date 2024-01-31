New therapy dog will work with incarcerated juveniles at Allegheny County Jail

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — There’s a new furry friend at the Allegheny County Jail.

Fergus, a 5-year-old black Labrador retriever, will work with incarcerated juveniles on a biweekly basis.

“We have found the therapy dog program to be effective and positive while contributing to both academic and psychological growth as well as promoting self-esteem and increased social skills in our juvenile population,” Warden Shane Dady said. “The therapy dogs put a smile on everyone’s face, whether they are interacting with staff or the incarcerated population.”

Fergus will join the complex trauma therapy groups conducted by the jail’s high school.

Leaders hope Fergus can help students with empathy, compassion, decreasing anxiety and increasing positive attitudes while lessening students’ emotional trauma.

Fergus is the second therapy dog to work with juveniles at the jail. She joins Link, an Australian Shepard, who was the first dog in the program.

“With Link, we saw an increase in focusing skills, classroom participation and a reduction of mental health symptoms in the juvenile population,” Renee Madden, a Deputy Health Services Administrator at the jail, said. “We’re excited to be able to continue offering this program with the addition of Fergus.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group