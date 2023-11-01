Local

NEW THIS MORNING: How a team is handling high-frequency 911 callers, getting them the help they need

By WPXI.com News Staff

Ambulance Generic An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By WPXI.com News Staff

It starts with just three numbers and those calls are coming in from across the county, but about 10% of all emergency calls come from just one category of people.

“We class it as anybody who calls multiple times in a week, month or year,” said Lt. Chad Hirosky with Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire.

They are “high utilizers,” and their calls could be hundreds of 911 calls a year or even just dozens in a few weeks.

How a team is handling these callers and getting them the help they need -- on Channel 11 Morning News at 6:30 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘He made an impact’: Loved ones remembering 18-year-old killed in Avalon crash
  • Car dealership, sub shop robbed within minutes of each other in Bloomfield
  • Woman hurt in Northview Heights shooting
  • VIDEO: Like father, like son: Joey Porter Jr. & Sr. sit down with Channel 11 for exclusive interview
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read