New video shows Garfield woman being pulled to safety as bullets struck her home

PITTSBURGH — We’re hearing more from a surviving neighbor whose story we’ve been following since her evacuation to safety yesterday.

In a dramatic video from Leslie Thompson’s ring camera, you can see SWAT officers evacuating her from her home where she had spent hours hiding and hyperventilating.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., exclusive new video shows the moment a woman was rescued as bullets hit her home.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Sample HTML block

©2023 Cox Media Group