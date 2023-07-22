New Whitehall pool opens after nearly 2 month delay

WHITEHALL, Pa. — The brand-new, $6 million Whitehall swimming pool is set to open for the season on Saturday, July 22.

Originally, construction was set to finish at the beginning of April so the pool could open over Memorial Day weekend.

Whitehall residents who previously purchased a pool pass will automatically have it reactivated with no additional action required.

The pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

