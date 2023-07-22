Local

New Whitehall pool opens after nearly 2 month delay

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WHITEHALL, Pa. — The brand-new, $6 million Whitehall swimming pool is set to open for the season on Saturday, July 22.

Originally, construction was set to finish at the beginning of April so the pool could open over Memorial Day weekend.

Whitehall residents who previously purchased a pool pass will automatically have it reactivated with no additional action required.

The pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for the pool’s hours for the duration of the season.

