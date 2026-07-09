New York man arrested, accused of using stolen credit cards to spend hundreds at Giant Eagle

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A New York man was arrested after police say he used multiple stolen credit cards to spend hundreds of dollars at Giant Eagle.

Information shared by Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli on Wednesday said police were called to the Giant Eagle on Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township on Tuesday.

A loss prevention officer said they watched Quansheng Niu, of New York, grab several gift cards and some groceries before heading to check out.

Authorities say Niu was seen making three transactions using eight different credit cards that were stored on his phone. Two of those cards were declined.

Police said he bought $540 in gift cards, water and several other food items for a total of $552.47.

According to the release, loss prevention received a call from a bank flagging that stolen credit cards were being used in that transaction.

North Huntingdon Police made contact with Niu, who said he could not speak English and did not have ID on him.

Police said they were later provided with a driver’s license from Flushing, New York, which was found inside Niu’s vehicle.

Officers believe he had also tried making purchases on stolen credit cards at a Giant Eagle in Hempfield Township.

The Department of Homeland Security was also contacted. They told police Niu was in the country illegally.

Niu is being held without bail.

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