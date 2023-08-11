Newly refurbished plaza at Westmoreland County Courthouse to open Monday

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The final preparations are underway to make sure the newly refurbished plaza at the Westmoreland County Courthouse is ready to open to the public on Monday. It’s an ongoing project that started in March 2022.

People who live and work in the area are happy to see the work coming to an end.

“Finally! Yes!” said Anthony Jupena of Jeannette.

“Oh I love it! I think it’s fantastic,” added Harry Henry of Greensburg. “Opens up traffic a little bit, so I’m excited to see it finally done.”

Commissioners closed the garage in March 2022 in hopes that the project wouldn’t take too long to complete. But after delays and redesigns, the $7 million project took a little longer than expected.

That meant a lot of construction in and around the plaza.

“It was a little bit of an inconvenience, it wasn’t that bad though, but yeah definitely glad to see it opened again fully.”

The new plaza, paid for by American Rescue Plan Act funds, has benches and tables to sit for lunch, and even has the word “Westmoreland” in big block letters.

On Friday, crews were doing last-minute painting and sealing and making sure the wiring was finished to be ready to open to the public officially on Monday.

Jupena thinks it can be a place everyone can enjoy, not just courthouse employees.

“It’s like going to a picnic. I mean you’re outside, you’re getting fresh air, you’re reminiscing with people, that’s what I think about it,” Jupena said. “I really enjoy it.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group