Newly-signed Steelers DB notches interception vs. Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — Do you know the name Trenton Thompson? Pretty much everyone, including yours truly, had no clue who Thompson was before he signed with the Steelers last week in a slew of moves that was made to help relieve the pressure by the growing number of injuries to the Steelers’ secondary.

But now, a week later, Thompson is part of the Steelers safety group. And on Friday, he got his chance to make his presence felt. Playing the robber role on a play, Thompson fooled Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask, who threw the interception to Thompson. That is a good first impression of in-game tape for Thompson.

