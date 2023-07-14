Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces includes 17 from Pittsburgh area

Newsweek has released its inaugural list of America’s Greatest Workplaces and 17 companies headquartered in southwestern Pennsylvania are on it.

Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Group to conduct a large-scale employer study based on more than 389,000 company reviews.

Some of the companies on the list are:

Alcoa

A. Stucki Co.

F.N.B. Corp.

Federated Hermes

GNC

Read the full list of local companies in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

