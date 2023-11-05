Next several days will be mild, with high temperatures staying in the 60s

PITTSBURGH — Welcome back to Eastern Standard Time (EST)!

While the daylight window continues to shrink, we’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors again today, with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected. Highs will again be near 60, with things turning a little more chilly tonight.

Overall, it will be a pleasant and mild start to the work week with, highs staying in the low 60s. The next best chance for rain doesn’t come until a warm front sweeps through on Wednesday. That will keep us mild into Thursday before a noticeable cool-down late in the week.

