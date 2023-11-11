Next up to bat? Pitt football vs. Syracuse

NEW YORK — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

The lights will be on at Yankee Stadium Saturday afternoon, but there won’t be any baseball being played.

Pitt and Syracuse will square off at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in the works, and it will be a battle between Pat Narduzzi and Dino Babers, two friends looking to end their seasons on a high note in the midst of unsuccessful seasons.

“We’re moving on to New York City and Yankee Stadium and Syracuse which is always a close game, and Dino Babers, good friend of mine that we always look forward to playing each other, and again, a good football team,” Pat Narduzzi said Monday. “They started off 4-0 and they’ve had straight losses here in the ACC and it’s not easy.”

