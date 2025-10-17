Next week could offer coolest stretch of daytime highs since April

PITTSBURGH — So far this fall, most of the cold air has been restricted to the western US, where mountain snow has already been underway.

Early next week, a piece of that cold air will head our way behind a Sunday cold front. Normally, a colder west coast means a warmer east coast, but a blocking ridge of high pressure (blocking high) over Greenland will prevent that piece of cooler air from escaping.

That means next week will offer the coolest stretch of daytime highs that we’ve seen since the first half of April, with several days only expected to reach the 50s starting Wednesday. The average high as we head into the second half of October slides closer to 60 degrees.

Your heating bills will go up a bit, and the kids will need long sleeves and long pants for the entire day as opposed to just the morning.

There are some signs of moderating temperatures by the very end of the month and Halloween, but after this weekend, no big-time surge of warm air is expected anytime soon.

