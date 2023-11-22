NFL announces players nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Here’s who the Steelers chose

PITTSBURGH — The NFL announced the players nominated for an award that recognized the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award was created in 2014 and recognizes players who “exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.”

Each NFL team nominates a player for the award, and then a panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community selects eight finalists. From there, NFL players vote on the winner in December.

The Pittsburgh Steelers nominated defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi. The team says playing the game with respect is something embedded in Ogunjobi by his parents, who moved to the United States from Nigeria the year before he was born.

“I enjoy the sport,” Ogunjobi said. “I should say, I love the sport. I love everything about it. Football has opened so many doors for me, allowed me to do so many things, helped so many people. I owe this game a lot, so I don’t take it for granted.”

Click here to see the nomination for each NFL team.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

