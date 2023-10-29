NFL fines George Pickens, Diontae Johnson for taunting fouls

PITTSBURGH — The NFL has fined Steelers wide receivers George Pickens and Diontae Johnson for their taunting penalties against the Los Angeles Rams.

Johnson got fined $10,927, while the NFL fined Pickens $8,525 for those fouls. Those calls have become a topic of discussion among Pittsburgh over the last week, with Najee Harris even questioning some of the calls, viewing them as soft.

Mike Tomlin noted that he would talk with his receivers about it. It is mainly about the guys being in tune with how the referees call the game and what they will and will not allow. Clearly, on Sunday, the NFL would not allow that. George Pickens also was nailed for his blindside block penalty, racking his fines to up to over $17,000 for the week.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group