NFL fines Steelers WR after criticizing officials

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been fined by the National Football League for his comments about officiating following his team’s Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Johnson was fined $25,000 for his postgame comments after the Steelers lost 20-10 to the Jaguars in a game that had multiple controversial calls. Not only did Johnson criticize the quality of the officiating, he said that the crew must have been paid to call the game in favor of the Jaguars.

“I didn’t like the refs today,” Johnson said. “They must’ve gotten paid good today or something. That field goal, it hurt us coming into the half. Like, we would’ve been tied. They got the ball back and then we could score. Who knows? They were calling some stupid stuff. They should get fined for making bad calls. That’s how pissed I am because it cost us the game.”

