NFL great to serve as University of Pittsburgh’s spring commencement speaker

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh tapped one of its own to serve as spring commencement speaker.

Larry Fitzgerald Jr., the Pitt Panthers’ all-time touchdown reception leader and Arizona Cardinals superstar turned philanthropist and investor, will address the class of 2025 at the event, slated for 2:30 p.m. on May 4 at PPG Paints Arena, the university announced on Thursday.

Fitzgerald played 26 games during his college career. The wide receiver tallied 161 catches for 2,677 yards. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last year and Pitt retired his jersey in 2013.

Fitzgerald left Pitt to turn pro — he was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2004 NFL Draft and played his 17-season career for the team. He received the inaugural Art Rooney Award, given in recognition of outstanding sportsmanship on the playing field in 2014, an honor voted in by fellow players. And two years later, he was named Walter Payton Man of the Year for his commitment to philanthropy and community impact.

