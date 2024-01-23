NFL Play 60 Training Camp for kids to be held at Heinz History Center ahead of Super Bowl

PITTSBURGH — Ahead of this year’s big game, the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Heinz History Center is bringing back the NFL PLAY 60 Training Camp.

It will take place on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Play 60 is the NFL’s health and fitness campaign to encourage kids to be active for at least 60 minutes a day.

Admission to the museum will be free for kids 17 and under as part of the event.

Children of all ages can score big throughout five floors of activities:

Tackle the mini-NFL Combine and test your speed in the 40-yard dash, assessing your passing accuracy and challenging your agility in a series of quick-hitting drills

Discover the region’s incredible sports history while completing a list of physical challenges throughout the Sports Museum

Unleash your creativity and best moves in the popular touchdown celebration contest

Blitz your way to bragging rights as you compete for exciting prizes and special giveaways from DICK’S Sporting Goods throughout the day

For more information and to purchase advance tickets for the event, please visit heinzhistorycenter.org/events.

