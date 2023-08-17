Nice day Thursday, but rain returns in the evening

PITTSBURGH — There’s more nice weather today, sunshine will mix with passing clouds, and highs will jump back to the low 80s. Rain and a chance of some thunder will return in the evening, mainly after sunset, and will wrap up before daybreak Friday.

Friday will be much cooler; clouds will break for sunshine and the breeze will pick up. A hazy sky will be possible Friday due to a wind shift from the northwest that may briefly bring smoke back to the area from western Canadian wildfires.

Look for a very comfortable start to the weekend with more sunshine on the way. Highs on Saturday will reach near 80 degrees but a big change in temperatures will come by the end of the weekend. Highs will soar to the upper 80s Sunday afternoon and the heat will stick around for the start of the next week.

