Night Howls; Penguins Game 27 vs. Coyotes

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-12-3) host the Arizona Coyotes (13-11-2) on Tuesday, the first meeting of the season between the clubs. The Penguins game will feature a few firsts, including the hometown debut of Logan Cooley and a revamped (again) Penguins power play that has gone more than a month without scoring.

The Penguins are coming off a 3-1 loss Friday against the Panthers in Florida.

Arizona is coming off a 5-2 loss Monday against the Sabres in Buffalo.

Click here to read the full story from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group