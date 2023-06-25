Local

Night Markets kick off in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Night Markets have kicked off at Pittsburgh’s Market Square.

The night markets will run most Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Artisan crafts, fashion, art, jewelry, and photography will all be on sale.

Local musicians will also perform as part of the Pittsburgh Sound series.

The markets are scheduled to run for the next five months.

